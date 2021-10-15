Pet Saver: Cotton

Meet Cotton, a 2-month-old kitten available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

His mama was found as a stray in Sturgeon Bay and brought to the WHS Door County Campus. Shortly after she arrived, she gave birth to Cotton and his three siblings – Silk, Tulle, and Nylon.

The small family spent the last two months in foster care until the kittens were big enough to be spayed or neutered.

All four kittens are now available for adoption at our adoption center inside PetSmart on Green Bay’s west side! The Everyday Adoption Center is open every day from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. No appointments are needed.

