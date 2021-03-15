Pet Saver: Cove

(WFRV) – Meet Cove, a gorgeous 8-year-old dilute calico available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

Originally found as a stray, she is affectionate and social but can get overstimulated from petting.

She would do best with older kids who can learn and understand her body language in order to give her space when she needs it.

Cove is an extra-large cat with lots of love to give! Like all cats at WHS, Cove is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

Make an adoption appointment at the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center to meet her today!