Pet Saver: Cove

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – Meet Cove, a gorgeous 8-year-old dilute calico available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

Originally found as a stray, she is affectionate and social but can get overstimulated from petting.

She would do best with older kids who can learn and understand her body language in order to give her space when she needs it.

Cove is an extra-large cat with lots of love to give! Like all cats at WHS, Cove is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

Make an adoption appointment at the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center to meet her today!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Phoenix head coach Will Ryan on Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays from Winter Sports Season

High School Sports Xtra: Alternate spring season begins

All in the Family

Bond between Gamblers' Lohrei & Schmaltz from youth hockey to NHL Draft

UW-Oshkosh women end unprecedented season with conference title