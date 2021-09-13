Pet Saver: Creamsicle

(WFRV) – Meet Creamsicle, a 7-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society! He is a sweet white and orange cat who is FIV positive.

Cats that are FIV+ can live a normal life span with regular checkups when kept only indoors. Creamsicle has been at the Green Bay Campus for 2 months now waiting to find a new loving home. He’s neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

You can find Creamsicle at the Adoption Center inside PetSmart on Green Bay’s west side. They are open for adoptions Tuesday – Sunday from 1-6pm.