Meet Daffodil, a 2-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

This sweet kitty would be happiest in a home with older children and a big sunny window to nap in. Like all cats at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

You’ll find Daffodil at the adoption center inside PetSmart on Green Bay’s west side, open Tuesday-Sunday from 1-6 p.m.