Pet Saver: David

Meet David, a 1-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

David weighs just 40lbs and was transferred to Wisconsin from an over crowded shelter in Mississippi. Since arriving, he has been timid and anxious, keeping his true personality withdrawn which has made it difficult to find a willing adopter.

Staff are doing everything they can to make him comfortable during his stay but ultimately he would be happiest in a loving, patient home!

He is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam and a lifetime of behavior support.

If you think David might be a good match for you, make an adoption appointment online at wihumane.org/welcome.

David’s Profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45877820

Link to book an adoption appointment at the Green Bay Campus: https://app.waitwhile.com/book/whsgreenbay

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110