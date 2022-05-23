Meet Dexter and Maxwell, a bonded pair of dogs available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

Dexter is the larger of the two, he’s 5 years old and weighs 90lbs. His best friend Maxwell is 10 years old and weighs just 31lbs. These two love each other very much and need to find a new home together.

They are both neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus their adopter will go home with certificates for a free vet exam. If you have room in your home and your heart for two, visit the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet them!