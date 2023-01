Meet Dolores, a 5-year-old cat available for adoption at the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center on Pilgrim Way!

This sweet girl came to the Wisconsin Humane Society – Green Bay Campus as a stray. No one reclaimed her so she is now looking for a new place to call home.

Dolores is a beautiful torbie who loves to talk!

Like all cats at WHS, she has been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!