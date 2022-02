Meet Dozer, a 7-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

He weighs 69lbs and is the perfect combination of playful and couch potato. Dozer is looking for a home where he can be the only dog to receive all the head scratches. Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

He hasn’t had much luck finding a new home yet so his adoption fee has been reduced to $75. Stop in the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet him!