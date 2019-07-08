Pet Saver: Duchess Ella Sofia Karina

Hi there- I’m Duchess Ella Sofia Karina, a gorgeous long-haired girl. I have lived in a home previously, but my owner was very ill and had to surrender me. I have been quiet and observant so far, but light up when I see canned food! I need to be the only kitty in the home. I will soon be purring in your lap and enjoying brushing sessions! Don’t forget, the whole month of July adult cat fees are waived to all qualified adopters!

Like all cats and dogs at WHS, she is already spayed, microchipped and vaccinated. She will be available for adoption today when the Green Bay Campus opens at 2pm.

She is available at the main shelter on Radisson St. They open at 2pm today. Come say hi!

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus