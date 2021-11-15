Pet Saver: Duke

Meet Duke, an 11-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This 55lb pup is always smiling and despite his age, still has plenty of energy and lots of love to give.

Like all dogs at WHS, Duke is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam. Duke hasn’t had much luck finding a new family yet so his adoption fee has been reduced to $75.

The Green Bay Campus is now accepting walk-in adopters! To meet Duke, simply check their adoption hours on their website and stop in.

