Pet Saver: Dupa

(WFRV) – Meet Dupa, a 5-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s off-site adoption center inside Green Bay’s west side PetSmart.

This handsome fellow loves attention and being brushed. He’s a social cat who would do best in a home without canine friends.

Like all cats at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

To meet Dupa, make an adoption appointment today at PetSmart, located on Pilgrim Way.  

See Dupa’s online profile by clicking here.

