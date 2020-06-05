Pet Saver: Duval

Deval is only 4 months old and is one cute rat! This adorable little guy loves exploring the wonders of his environment and, like all rats, is quite smart. You can teach rats through positive reinforcement to jump over tiny hurdles, to figure out mazes, and so much more. If you are looking for a tiny friend to be the best companion, please call the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus at 920-469-3110 today!

To take a look at Kidaga Deval’s bio click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=43852739

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110