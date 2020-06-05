Pet Saver: Duval

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Deval is only 4 months old and is one cute rat! This adorable little guy loves exploring the wonders of his environment and, like all rats, is quite smart. You can teach rats through positive reinforcement to jump over tiny hurdles, to figure out mazes, and so much more. If you are looking for a tiny friend to be the best companion, please call the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus at 920-469-3110 today!

To take a look at Kidaga Deval’s bio click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=43852739

To contact the humane society click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball cancellations have area umpires feeling "blue""

Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love

Thumbnail for the video titled "Andrew Brandt on the drafting of Jordan Love"

Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Incoming Badgers' lineman Bortolini prepares for next step"

"The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled ""The Driveway" basketball training facility pushes through pandemic"

Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Timber Rattlers Erickson talks shortened spring, hopes for a season"

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"