Pet Saver: Ellie

Meet Ellie, a 2-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus! This sweet girl was transferred to WHS from an overcrowded shelter in Georgia. We don’t know much about her past, but do know her gentle demeanor and kind eyes will win you over instantly! Weighing in at 27lbs, Ellie has a unique look with a long body and stout legs. A bit on the shy side, she will surely blossom and reveal her wonderful personality once comfortable in her new home. Like all dogs at WHS, she has been spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated, plus her adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam!

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=43507616

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus

