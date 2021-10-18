Pet Saver: Envision

Meet Envision, a 6-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

Originally found as a stray, this handsome fellow is social yet enjoys his independence. He’ll likely need time and space before feeling comfortable in his new home and would do best with older children.

Like all cats at WHS, Envision is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

You’ll find Envision at the Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart west, open from 1-6 p.m. – no appointment required.