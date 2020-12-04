Pet Saver: Eros

Meet Eros, a 1 year old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

He weighs 63lbs, and loves walks! He already knows “sit” and is eager to learn more tricks (especially if treats are involved).

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped plus his adopter will go home with a certificate for a free vet exam. Make an adoption appointment to meet Eros at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus today!

Ero’s Profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=46044316

Link to book an adoption appointment at the Green Bay Campus: https://app.waitwhile.com/book/whsgreenbay

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

