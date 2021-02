(WFRV) – Meet Eve, a 2-year-old cat available for adoption through the Wisconsin Humane Society’s foster program.

She first came to WHS in November with her litter of kittens. They’ve since gone off to homes of their home and now it’s Eve’s turn!

She is a chatty cat who makes great company and loves to play with laser pointers. She is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

For more information, check out her adoption profile online.