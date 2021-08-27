Pet Saver: Everett

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meet Everett, a 6-year-old dog available for adoption through the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This loving 7-pound bundle of energy loves to play with people and other dogs. If you and you’re family are looking for a little cuddle buddy, Everett may just be your new best friend.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Everett’s adopter will also receive a certificate for a free vet exam. To learn more and set up a time to meet this handsome pup, visit www.wihumane.org/adopt and contact his foster family.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton native makes history, hired by Gamblers as first-ever on-ice female coach in USHL history

Pat Connaughton Wins Golf Outing

Neil Seering's Adversity

Luxemburg-Casco football coach opens up about coaching during the pandemic

Blizzard Report: Green Bay falls in season finale against Sioux Falls

Bay Port head coach Gary Westerman interview