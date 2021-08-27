Pet Saver: Everett

Meet Everett, a 6-year-old dog available for adoption through the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This loving 7-pound bundle of energy loves to play with people and other dogs. If you and you’re family are looking for a little cuddle buddy, Everett may just be your new best friend.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Everett’s adopter will also receive a certificate for a free vet exam. To learn more and set up a time to meet this handsome pup, visit www.wihumane.org/adopt and contact his foster family.