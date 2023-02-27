GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Meet Faberge, a 5-year-old rabbit available for adoption through the Wisconsin Humane Society’s foster program!

Her favorite snacks include lettuce, cilantro, and parsley. She is looking for a home on the quieter side where she is sure to impress you with her advanced blanket-burrowing skills, litter box training, and her mastery of nibbling on cardboard tubes.

You get to name your own adoption fee, and she’s already spayed and vaccinated. To learn more about Faberge and schedule a time to meet her, please email her foster family directly at hollyheinkel@hotmail.com!