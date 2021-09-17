Pet Saver: Fabio

Meet Fabio, a 4-month-old kitten available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

This handsome white and brown tabby cat was originally found as a stray suffering from an upper respiratory infection and a severe ear infection. Once a treatment plan was in place, Fabio stayed in a loving foster home to recover.

Now that he’s feeling better, he’s become a fun playful kitten and can’t wait to have a family to call his own!

Like all cats at WHS, Fabio is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. If you’d like to meet him, visit the adoption center inside PetSmart on Green Bay’s west side during adoption hours on Tuesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.