Pet Saver: Fancy

Fancy is a gorgeous 3-year-old, long-haired tabby who strongly values her personal space. She tends to get overstimulated by petting and playing, so a home where all family members can learn to respect her personal space would be best.

Fancy has a big personality and isn’t afraid to show it! Like all cats at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

You’ll find Fancy at the PetSmart Charities Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart on Pilgrim Way. Make an adoption appointment at wihumane.org/welcome!

Fancy’s Profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=44905944

Link to book an adoption appointment at the Green Bay Campus: https://app.waitwhile.com/book/whsgreenbay

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110