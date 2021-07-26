Pet Saver: Finland

Meet Finland, a 4-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

Finland arrived at WHS on a transfer from an out-of-state shelter, very pregnant and close to her due date. After giving birth in a foster home and taking great care of her puppies, they’ve all found homes of their own so now it’s her turn!

She is sweet and calm, and has the best smile.

Like all dogs at WHS, Finland is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adoption fee has been reduced to just $25.

Make an adoption appointment at the WHS Green Bay Campus today!