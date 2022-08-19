Meet Finster, a 4-month-old kitten available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s adoption center inside PetSmart West!

This black-and-white cutie was born on a farm and eventually brought to WHS with her siblings to find a new loving home! Like all kittens at WHS, Finster is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam and a starter bag of food!

Stop by the PetSmart West adoption center during adoption hours to meet her (1-6 p.m. every day).

Want to work with animals like Finster and help them find loving homes? The WHS Green Bay Campus is hiring full-time and part-time Adoption Counselors/Animal Care Technicians! To learn more about this rewarding opportunity and apply, visit wihumane.org/employment.