Meet Frank N. Stein, a 3-year-old rabbit available for adoption through the Wisconsin Humane Society’s foster program.

This well-mannered bunny enjoys the company of humans and isn’t bothered by the presence of other pets. He launches all 11 lbs of himself into the air for binkies when it’s time to eat.

Frank is happiest exploring an entire room and even uses the litterbox. He is already neutered, and you get to name your own adoption fee!

To learn more about Frank and set up a time to meet, email his foster family directly at puggersx2@yahoo.com.