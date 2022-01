Meet Fred and Thumper, two handsome bunnies available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

They are 3 years old and weigh 6lbs. Fred and Thumper love each other very much are looking for a new home together!

They are both neutered, plus you get to name your own adoption fee. If you’d like to meet this dynamic duo, stop by the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours.