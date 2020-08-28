GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Pet Saver: Fuzzy

Pet Saver

Want to rescue a cutie in need and add a furry member to your family

Meet Fuzzy, a 6-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus!

Fuzzy is shy and will need time before feeling comfortable in her new environment.’

Due to her very shy demeanor while in the shelter, she has struggled to find someone willing to give her a chance!

She previously lived with other pets and would fit right into your quiet home.

Like all cats at WHS, Fuzzy is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee! Call the WHS Green Bay Campus to make an adoption appointment and find out if she is the perfect match for you.

Fuzzy’s Profile:
https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45255318

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:
https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today