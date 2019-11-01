Pet Saver: Gator

Meet Gator, a 2-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus! He was transferred to Wisconsin from an over crowded shelter in Tennessee. He weighs 56lbs and according to the previous shelter, can clear a four foot fence. Gator walks very well on a leash, gives kisses, and has a sweet demeanor. Like all dogs at WHS, he has been neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus he goes home with a certificate for a free vet exam!

Gator’s bio can be found here:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=43060244

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus