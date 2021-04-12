Pet Saver: Gauge

Meet Gauge, a 10-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This sweet senior doesn’t let his age hold him back.

He’s still an active guy who loves walks, which works out great because he’s hoping to get back in shape this summer.

He hasn’t had much luck finding a new home yet, so his adoption fee has been reduced to just $25. Like all dogs at WHS, Gauge is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Make an adoption appointment at the WHS Green Bay Campus to meet this gentle giant today!