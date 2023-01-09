Meet Genie, a 2-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This active pup is looking for a family with any children over 8 years old who can give her plenty of enrichment activities and walks. Originally found as a stray back in September, this sweet girl hasn’t had much luck finding a new home so her adoption fee has been reduced to $75 to help her find her match.

She’s spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam, a starter bag of food, and a lifetime of behavior support from our behavior experts. If you’d like to meet Genie, stop by the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours!

Open Tuesday – Friday 2-6pm and Saturday 12-5 pm.