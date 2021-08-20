Pet Saver: Gidget

Meet Gidget, a 10-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

She is an independent feline looking for a special home where she can enjoy your company from afar. Gidget will be sure to let you know when she’s in the mood for pets or playtime.

Due to her fearful nature, she would do best in a home with older children who can respect her boundaries.

She’s spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee! To learn more and set up a time to meet this 15lb kitty, contact her foster family directly.

Gidget’s profile can be viewed on the Wisconsin Humane Society’s website.

