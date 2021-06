Meet Ginger, a handsome 2-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Ginger is blind, but that doesn’t stop him from enjoying all the great things life has to offer, like playing and cuddling!

He is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee.

He is currently staying with a loving foster family who will be able to answer all your questions and set up a time to meet him!

Ginger’s profile can be viewed online.