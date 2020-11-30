Pet Saver: Gingerbread

Meet Gingerbread, a 1-year-old cat available for adoption through the Wisconsin Humane Society’s foster program!

He’s the best of both worlds: sweet and cuddly plus energetic and playful. His foster family says he is great with kids! One look into his large, cartoony eyes and it’ll be love at first sight!

Like all cats at WHS, Gingerbread is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee! You may contact his foster family directly for more information by visiting his profile at wihumane.org/adopt.

Gingerbread’s Profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=46106627

Link to book an adoption appointment at the Green Bay Campus: https://app.waitwhile.com/book/whsgreenbay

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110