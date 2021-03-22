Pet Saver: Gizmo

Meet Gizmo, a 1-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

This handsome canine is 62lbs of love and energy.

He is looking forward to learning new tricks and working on his manners with his new family. The WHS behavior team has been working with him daily and will give you tips to continue training in your home.

He is eager to learn and exuberant about life! Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adopter will go home with a certificate for a free vet exam!

To help this special guy find a loving home, his adoption fee has been reduced to $25.

If you’d like to meet Gizmo, make an adoption appointment at the WHS Green Bay Campus today!

Visit Gizmo’s profile online.  

