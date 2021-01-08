Pet Saver: Gordito

Gordito is a talkative, affectionate cat available for adoption through the Wisconsin Humane Society!

A social butterfly, Gordito will always be there to keep you company. This 5-year-old tabby can sometimes get overstimulated with petting so his new family will need to respect his boundaries when he needs a break from all the fun. His cutest feature is the little kink at the end of his tail!

Like all cats at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

Godito’s Profile:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=46305953

Link to book an adoption appointment at the Green Bay Campus: https://app.waitwhile.com/book/whsgreenbay

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110