Meet Gordon and Pugsley! These two little cuties were found wandering near someone’s farm.

The nice owners brought them into us to make sure they could grow up healthy and strong. Like all cats who come to us, they are neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

Now they would just love to find that special family where they can relax and play all day!

They will be available today at our Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart West.