Meet Gossamer, a 4-month-old kitten available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart West!

This spunky kitten was originally brought to the Wisconsin Humane Society as a stray in rough shape. After treatment, his bright personality emerged!

He is ready to be your new cuddle companion. Like all cats at WHS, Gossamer is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, his adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam and 30 days of pet insurance thanks to Metlife Pet Insurance.

He has as long as it takes to find a home, and if you’d like that home to be yours, visit him at the Everyday Adoption Center and take him home the same day! Open every day from 1-6 pm.