Pet Saver: Gracie

Meet Gracie! Gracie is a 7-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

A big cuddly girl weighing nearly 15lbs, she tends to show love in her own way. Gracie can get overstimulated while being petted so she would be most successful in a home with children over 10 years old. Being a “happy drooler,” you’ll know when Gracie is in a good mood.

Like all cats at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee! If you’d like to learn more about Gracie, call the WHS Green Bay Campus to make an adoption appointment.

Gracie’s Profile: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=45475741

The Wisconsin Humane Society is in need of foster families! To learn more about this rewarding program, visit https:www.wihumane.org/foster or https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3337669049620289

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110