(WFRV) – Meet Gracie, an almost 2-month-old puppy available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus (WHS)!

Gracie and her two siblings were transferred to WHS from an overcrowded shelter in Tennessee. Without a DNA test, WHS doesn’t know for certain what breed or breeds the puppies are, but what they do know is that they are 100 percent adorable!

Like all dogs at WHS, Gracie is spayed, received initial vaccinations, and is microchipped. Now all this 6lb pup needs is you!

The Green Bay Campus is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.