(WFRV) – Meet Gracie, she is a 3-month-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

She’s an adorable and every-bit-friendly puppy, complete with energy, snuggles, and puppy breath kisses! She weighs 25 pounds and is sure to bring lots of excitement and silliness to her new loving home.

Like all dogs at WHS, she is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and goes home with a starter bag of food and a certificate for a free vet exam.

Visit this precious sweetheart during adoption hours at the WHS Green Bay Campus and give her the gift of a new loving home for the holidays.