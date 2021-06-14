Pet Saver: Great

Meet Greta, a 6-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

Greta was one of the 132 animals that were flown into Wisconsin from a shelter down south earlier this month.

She weighs 52lbs and can be a bit shy in new environments, but has a smile that could light up a room!

Like all dogs at WHS, Greta is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adopter will get a certificate for a free vet exam!

To meet Greta, make an adoption appointment at the WHS Green Bay Campus today.

View Greta’s profile on the Wisconsin Humane Society’s website.