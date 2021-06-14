Pet Saver: Great

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meet Greta, a 6-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

Greta was one of the 132 animals that were flown into Wisconsin from a shelter down south earlier this month.

She weighs 52lbs and can be a bit shy in new environments, but has a smile that could light up a room!

Like all dogs at WHS, Greta is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adopter will get a certificate for a free vet exam!

To meet Greta, make an adoption appointment at the WHS Green Bay Campus today.

View Greta’s profile on the Wisconsin Humane Society’s website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly girls soccer advances to soccer sectionals

Symetra Tour Championship

Symetra Tour Wrap

Final day Island Resort Championship

Day 3 Championship Kyle Malzhan Live Shot

Appleton North wins shootout