Pet Saver: Green Monkey

Hi, I am Green Monkey! I am about 3 months old. Some nice person found me under their deck and brought me to the shelter, where it is much warmer and safer. I am a pretty mellow fella who is just looking for a lap to curl up in. I have been neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, so I am all ready to go! Stop on in today to visit during our winter adoption hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 2-7 p.m. and Saturday 12-5 p.m.

Green Monkey’s bio can be found here.

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

For more information, visit the Wisconsin Humane Society – Green Bay Campus website.