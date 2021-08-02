Pet Saver: Greg

Meet Greg, a 1-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus!

He weighs 57lbs and would do best in a home with children 8 years or older. His panda-like eye markings and giant smile will definitely put a smile on your face, too!

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adopter will receive a certificate for a free vet exam.

He hasn’t had much luck finding a good match yet, so to help him out his adoption fee has been reduced to just $25.

Make an adoption appointment at the WHS Green Bay Campus to meet Greg.

Greg’s profile can be seen here.

