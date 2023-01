Meet Gunner, a 5-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus.

This handsome boy loves people and would do best as the only pet in his new home. Sweet and fun, Gunner weighs 77 lbs and can’t wait to be your new best friend.

Like all dogs at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus his adoption fee has been reduced to $75. Stop by the Green Bay Campus during adoption hours to meet him!