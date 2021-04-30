Pet Saver: Hamsters

Pet Saver

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Wisconsin Humane Society is swimming in hamsters!

The Green Bay Campus alone currently has 20 of these furry friends available for adoption.

Hamsters are wonderful for new and experienced pet owners, alike. They’re playful, friendly, and don’t take up too much space, plus, they’re name your own adoption fee!

Hamsters are waiting to meet you at the WHS Green Bay Campus, as well as their off-site adoption centers inside PetSmart east and west.

Visit their website to see who is available and make an adoption appointment!

The hamster’s online profile can be viewed online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

NFL Draft 2021: Andy Herman and MK Burgess break down which way the Packers could go in the first round

Quinn Meinerz looks to become latest D3 success story in NFL

Freedom, Waupaca open with conference wins

Bay Port lacrosse returns with win over Notre Dame

Fox Valley Classic Conference playoff brackets set

High School Football: Kimberly dominates Appleton North, Fond du Lac stays unbeaten