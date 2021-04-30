Pet Saver: Hamsters

The Wisconsin Humane Society is swimming in hamsters!

The Green Bay Campus alone currently has 20 of these furry friends available for adoption.

Hamsters are wonderful for new and experienced pet owners, alike. They’re playful, friendly, and don’t take up too much space, plus, they’re name your own adoption fee!

Hamsters are waiting to meet you at the WHS Green Bay Campus, as well as their off-site adoption centers inside PetSmart east and west.

Visit their website to see who is available and make an adoption appointment!

The hamster’s online profile can be viewed online.