Pet Saver: Handsome Dave

Meet Handsome Dave, a 3-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

Originally found as a stray, this charming feline arrived at WHS with a crinkled ear and missing teeth.

He also tested positive for FIV, but don’t like that deter you. The knowledgeable WHS adoption counselors can provide helpful information on how to integrate an FIV+ cat into your home.

Friendly and affectionate, Handsome Dave can’t wait to have a family to call his own!

Like all cats at WHS, he is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee!

Dave is currently available for adoption at the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center on Pilgrim Way in Green Bay.

Make an adoption appointment to meet him today!

View Handsome Dave’s profile by visiting their website.