Meet Hassen, a 4-year-old bunny currently available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

He is a sweet boy who enjoys napping in his hay and keeps his pen fairly neat. Although shy at first, he quickly realizes that rubs are the best!

Once you’ve earned his trust, he’s always happy to see you. Hassen is currently staying with a foster family while he looks for a new home.

To learn more and schedule a time to meet him, visit their website.