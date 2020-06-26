Pet Saver: Hazel

Meet Hazel, a 1-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus! Our floppy eared friend is perfectly medium sized weighing 40lbs. Hazel was transferred to WHS from a shelter in Arkansas and can’t wait to find a place to call home here in Wisconsin. We don’t know much about her past, but since she’s arrived we’ve learned she enjoys being the life of the party! This fun, playful, and energetic cutie is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus her adopter will go home with a certificate for a free vet exam! Make an appointment to meet and adopt Hazel by calling the WHS Green Bay Campus at 920-469-3110 to make an appointment to meet her.

To take a look at Hazel’s bio click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=44915548

To contact the humane society click below:

https://www.wihumane.org/

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110