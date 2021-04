Meet Hemi, a 1-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus and the sweetest goofball you’ll ever meet!

Before coming to WHS, Hemi had never walked on a leash. He has been working hard to polish up his skills and is eager to learn more.

This gentle giant is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, and can’t wait to be your new best friend!

Make an adoption appointment at the WHS Green Bay Campus to meet him.

View Hemi’s online profile for more information.