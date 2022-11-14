Meet Hisses and Kisses, a 7-year-old cat available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society!

This beautiful tortie is looking for a home where she can be the only cat. Due to some overstimulation behaviors, she would do best in a home with any children over 8 years old who can give her space when she needs it.

Like all cats at WHS, Hisses and Kisses is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped, plus you get to name your own adoption fee! Stop by the Everyday Adoption Center inside PetSmart West during adoption hours to meet her.