Pet Saver: Honey Buns

(WFRV) – Meet Honey Buns, a 3-year-old cat available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society as a “working cat.”

Cats like Honey Buns are deeply under-socialized, want nothing to do with people, and get extremely stressed when confined. They thrive in a “working” environment where they can patrol a barn, stable, outbuilding, shed, or even a warehouse.

They get to live a fulfilling life with a family who cares for them, and you get a rodent-free property! Working cats are all spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and tested for FeLV, plus the adoption fee is waived!

Any available working cats can be transferred to the WHS Green Bay Campus for adoption.

If you’re interested in “hiring” a couple of these cats for your farm or property, visit the WHS website for more information and to submit an interest form.

Here’s a link to more info about the recent intake of working cats: https://www.facebook.com/GreenBayHumane/posts/3878529665534222

More info on our working cat program: https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/barn-cat-program