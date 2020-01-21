Pet Saver: Honey Buns

Meet Honey Buns! This Mini-Rex Black and White little girl is available for adoption. She is very friendly and outgoing. She would love to go to a house that will allow her to hop around and explore! She has been spayed and will be available for adoption when we open at 2pm today.

Honey Bun’s bio can be found here:

https://www.wihumane.org/adopt/animal?id=43515410

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Address: 1830 Radisson St, Green Bay, WI 54302

Phone: (920) 469-3110

We recommend that you arrive at least an hour before we close in order to complete the adoption process. During peak times, we may need to stop checking in clients prior to closing time to accommodate potential adopters on our waiting list.

Monday-Friday: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus